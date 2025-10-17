Where do you live and with whom?

I live in Larnaca, where I work as an artist and produce my paintings in my studio.

What did you have for breakfast?

My breakfast is usually two pieces of toast with cheese and a hot chocolate or coffee at my studio, just before I start painting.

Describe your perfect day

My perfect day is escaping to the sea or the swimming pool, where I can relax, clear my mind, and find inspiration for the rest of the day.

Best book ever read? One of my favourite books is ΖΗΣΕ (“Live”). It’s a book filled with positivity and inspiration – it helps me relax, clear my thoughts, and see life from a brighter perspective. This book gives me the message of living every minute without fear – to stay present, free, and true to myself.

Best childhood memory?

As a child, my Saturday mornings were filled with imagination. I would wake up and draw the dreams from the night before, giving them life through pencils and colours.

What is always in your fridge?

I always keep cheese and bread in my fridge, they’re my essentials.

What music are you listening to in the car at the moment?

My favourite genres are mostly rock and soul, because they’re both calming and energising. Usually, I listen to these in the car but also any music that is relaxing.

What’s your spirit animal?

The cat is one of my favourite animals because it symbolises mystery, flexibility and balance. These are qualities I try to have in my life.

What are you most proud of?

I am proud of never giving up in my life, no matter the situation. Whenever I face challenges, I stay focused and try to find solutions instead of giving up. In general, I believe that challenges make us stronger and give us the drive to keep trying and improving every day.

What movie scene has really stayed with you?

Planetarium Dream Sequence- La La Land. It transitions from a grounded city scene to a fantastical space environment, creating a dynamic shift that grabs attention. This scene gave me great inspiration for my artwork. Its fantasy elements and the sensation of flying through space really sparked my creativity.

If you could pick anyone at all (alive or dead) to go out for the evening with, who would it be?

If I could go out for the evening with any actor, I would choose Ryan Gosling because I admire his work in movies like La La Land and Gangster Squad. I’d love to hear about his experiences and what inspires him as an actor.

If you could time travel when/where would you go?

I would visit the High Renaissance period. It was a time of great creativity and learning, and I’d love to see how artists and inventors like Leonardo da Vinci worked. I would also like to meet Leonardo da Vinci and learn more about his studies and inventions.

What is your greatest fear?

The death probably because it ss something unexpected!

What would you say to your 18-year-old self?

To dream BIG and live everyday as a gift given to you from God.

Name the one thing that would stop you dating someone.

I wouldn’t date someone who is rude or doesn’t respect me or my feelings.

If the world is ending in 24 hours, what would you do?

I would use my final 24 hours to create my most honest piece of art. Something that tells my story or even sending a positive message to the world.

Myria Efthymiou is a contemporary artist based in Larnaca, inspired by light and expressing her imagination through vibrant colour and form. Her exhibition SOLARSCAPE is on at Kypriaki Gonia gallery until October 18. Follow her on @myriamel_cy on Instagram and LinkedIn, and her website