The American Academy, Limassol (American Private School) proudly marked its 40th anniversary with a record-breaking University Fair, hosting 107 universities from 16 countries across the globe. The event, held on the school’s campus, was the largest of its kind in Cyprus, welcoming students, parents, and members of the public to explore diverse higher education opportunities.

This milestone fair brought together prestigious universities from the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Netherlands, Germany, Greece, Switzerland, Italy, and beyond. Representatives provided valuable information on academic programmes, scholarships, entry requirements, and the application process, guiding students through the complex path to higher education.

In keeping with the American Academy’s ethos of excellence, inclusivity, and community engagement, the event was open to the public, extending its educational support not only to its own students but also to young people from other schools across the island.

Principal Jodi Rigas commented, “As we celebrate 40 years of academic excellence, it gives us immense pride to host such a significant event that benefits students across Cyprus. This fair embodies our commitment to empowering the next generation with knowledge, choice, and opportunity.”

The American Academy, Limassol (American Private School) continues to lead in providing outstanding educational experiences, equipping students with the skills, values, and global outlook necessary for success in today’s rapidly changing world.

For further information, please contact:

American Academy, Limassol (American Private School)

Tel: +357 25337054 | Website: www.americanacademy.ac.cy