Complete your savings puzzle with confidence with Ancoria Bank’s new interest rate for 6-month Fixed Term Deposit Accounts.

Specifically, an interest rate with an annual yield of 1.50% is now offered for new 6-month Fixed Term Deposit Accounts for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The offer applies with a minimum deposit of €500, as well as renewals upon maturity.

Ancoria Bank’s strategic goal is its commitment to customer service and offering modern solutions. These products are available at the Bank’s Banking Centers, while individual customers can also open Fixed Term Deposit accounts digitally through myAncoria.

More information for the Fixed Term Deposits, as well as the terms and conditions can be found via the below link:

https://www.ancoriabank.com/personal-banking/fixed-term-deposit-accounts

Ancoria Bank is a Cypriot bank providing a range of banking services to individuals and businesses, digitally through myAncoria, or through its Banking Centres in Nicosia, Limassol and Larnaca. Committed to reliability and customer service, Ancoria Bank offers modern banking solutions tailored to the needs of its customers.