The appeals court ratified a district court ruling by which a minor is being held until his hearing on October 29 in relation with a case of arson and receiving stolen goods.

Two others being held in connection with the same case are facing more serious charges, including conspiracy to murder, attempted murder and possession of firearms without a licence.

Procedures at the court of first instance were held behind closed doors as two of the five charged are minors.

That court ordered that all five be remanded in custody at the request of the prosecution. The defence objected.

Justifying its decision, the court said the minor had pending criminal cases against him – two in Paphos and one in Larnaca.

Although the minor had not been previously convicted, such pending issues indicate a tendency towards criminal behaviour, which could be repeated if he was not held in remand.

The time left till the trial was deemed not to be excessive, which did not justify any delays on behalf of the defence, the appeals court said upholding the decision of the court of first instance.

One of the defence’s arguments was that there was no suitable holding area for the minor, however the appeals court accepted as evidence a letter by the prisons department saying there was a separate wing for people aged 16 to 21.