Cyprus’ six-point initiative on Gaza, proposed earlier this week, was set before (European People’s Party) EPP heads of state and government by President Nikos Christodoulides during a teleconference on Friday.

The initiative had earlier this week been presented to the delegates at the Sharm El Sheikh conference on Gaza and during a telephone call last Sunday with president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and European Council president Antonio Costa.

Government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis said the EPP teleconference was held in view of the October 23 European Council. Also participating were von der Leyen and Costa.

The participants exchanged views on European Council agenda items, including Gaza, competitiveness and European defence and security.

According to Letymbiotis, Christodoulides pointed out the need to rapidly implement the peace pact for Gaza, on the basis of the 20 points set out by US President Donald Trump.

Christodoulides also presented the six-point Cypriot initiative, based on three axes, namely humanitarian, security and reconstruction, which reflect the aspects of the Trump plan.

Von der Leyen thanked Christodoulides for the initiative and said it would be included in the agenda of the upcoming MED-9 session in Slovenia on Monday.

Christodoulides said he intended to present his initiative to the European Council and pointed out the decisive role the EU should play in the next phase of implementing the agreement.

He also expressed the conviction that the Cypriot EU presidency could contribute substantively to promoting the EU’s role in the region, including the implementation of the plan.

With regarding to defence and security, Christodoulides welcomed the initiatives already undertaken and said it was indeed a priority for Cyprus as well.

He pointed out the importance of EU initiatives and programmes, such as Safe mechanism, assuring that Cyprus would be doing everything necessary to fully utilise the funds it had secured.

Regarding competitiveness, Christodoulides welcomed the introduction of simplification packages on behalf of the European Commission, adding that Cyprus would be working on them when it assumes the rotating EU presidency in January 2026.

He also referred to the housing issues all EU member states were facing, saying that Cyprus had elevated it to a national priority.

He informed the participants about the initiatives the government had already undertaken on a national level and the intention to call an informal ministerial council in Cyprus during its EU presidency to discuss this issue specifically.