Chocolate Week is returning to Colors Café at the Four Seasons Hotel with a completely revamped menu dedicated to the art and creativity of chocolate.

From 18 to 26 October, guests can enjoy unique creations by Executive Pastry Chef Dimitris Hatzigiannis and his team, combining technique, imagination and high aesthetics.

Among the new menu options stand out the pralines with raspberry and violet, Dulcey and mandarin, Arabica coffee and vanilla with basil, as well as the chocolate plates with Sicilian pistachio, nuts, fruit and caramel.

Cookies with chocolate chips, pistachio and caramel or white chocolate and red fruit add a fresher and more playful touch to this year’s experience.

The new Chocolate Week menu was unveiled at a special event where journalists, food bloggers and Four Seasons partners had the opportunity to be the first to try the new chocolate creations.

Experience the sweetest date of autumn at the Colors Café of Four Seasons Hotel and enjoy new textures, flavors and inspired combinations that showcase chocolate in its most sophisticated form!

