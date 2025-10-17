Cyprus participated in the ANUGA 2025 international food and drink exhibition, held in Cologne, Germany, from October 4 to October 8, 2025, with a national pavilion featuring more than 30 Cypriot businesses.

The state participation was organised by the Ministry of Energy, Commerce, and Industry, in collaboration with the Cyprus Commercial Centre in Berlin, according to an announcement released by the ministry this week.

The pavilion proved to be a major draw for a significant number of visitors and industry professionals from around the world.

The Cypriot companies that took part in the exhibition presented the unique flavour and quality of Cypriot products, which included halloumi, olive oil and olives, honey, sweets, bakery products, salt, juices, and soft drinks.

The exhibitors highlighted both the traditional expertise and the innovation that characterises the modern Cypriot food and drink industry.

ANUGA, the world’s largest food and drink trade fair, this year gathered more than 8,000 exhibitors from 120 countries, as well as over 145,000 visitors from 190 countries, offering a unique opportunity for networking, developing collaborations, and international promotion.

The impressive presence of Cyprus at ANUGA 2025, “highlighted, once again, the dynamism, outward-looking nature, and competitiveness of Cypriot products, which stood out for their quality, authenticity, and Mediterranean identity, confirming that they can successfully compete in the most demanding international markets,” the announcement concluded.