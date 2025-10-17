“We are guardians of local traditions,” says HOTREC president

President of HOTREC and the Hellenic Chamber of Hotels Alexandros Vassilikos has emphasised the importance of adapting to modern trends while preserving authenticity.

Speaking to the Cyprus News Agency (CNA) during his visit to Paphos for the 91st general assembly of HOTREC, Vassilikos said that this balance is what will continue to distinguish Europe from other emerging destinations.

“This is the secret which will keep us differentiated from other emerging destinations that exist today,” he said.

Drawing a comparison, Vassilikos said that in the Middle East there are destinations adding half a million hotel rooms within five years.

“These developments will change the map of global tourism,” he explained.

It is vital, he stressed, to know our identity, strengthen it, and invest in it for the next generations, adding that this will define “the success of the European tourism product in the future.”

Asked about the founding purpose of HOTREC, Vassilikos explained that the organisation brings together representatives of the hospitality industry across Europe.

“We represent forty-seven national associations of hotels, restaurants, cafés, and bars from thirty-six countries,” he said.

He also pointed out that all European countries are represented within HOTREC, “along with some that are not yet fully members of the European family.”

Vassilikos described HOTREC as the European umbrella organisation for hotels, restaurants, cafés, and similar establishments, representing the interests of the hospitality sector at both European and international levels.

Its main objectives, he said, are representation, the promotion of knowledge exchange and best practices, and serving as a platform of expertise for policymakers.

When asked about the need for a regulatory framework in hospitality, Vassilikos stated that “it is absolutely necessary.”

“This is precisely the reason for HOTREC’s existence,” he continued, explaining that many important decisions are made in Brussels which, “either immediately or after some delay, become part of national legislation.”

Therefore, he stressed, it is crucial to anticipate new trends at their origin.

“As discussions take place today in Brussels, we will see the results in national laws in the coming years,” he said.

Vassilikos emphasised that it is “essential to be present when these laws and directives are created.”

With around two million enterprises represented in Brussels employing about ten million people, he said the sector’s influence in Europe is enormous.

Developments, he added, are evolving very rapidly, and “many issues arise daily in Brussels that require the active presence of national associations to reflect each country’s specific needs.”

Discussing the role of HOTREC, Vassilikos noted that it is a long-established organisation, created around the same time as the formation of the European family.

“From that point onwards, things have become very dynamic,” he explained.

He added that “we operate in a global market that is becoming more globalised and is heading towards certain monopolies which directly affect our members’ businesses, such as booking platforms for hotels or delivery platforms for restaurants.”

“All these developments require a European perspective,” he said, so that members “are not faced with faits accomplis, can stay informed about developments, and understand where things are heading.”

According to Vassilikos, “we are taking very serious initiatives in Brussels and beyond.”

He revealed that, for the first time, there is a collective lawsuit by European hoteliers, involving more than thirty national associations represented by HOTREC, “concerning practices of the past twenty years which, according to the European court, caused harm to hoteliers.”

“As such trends are increasing, given the structure of the global economy, it is crucial that we remain active at the European level, monitoring developments and acting when necessary — even through such legal actions,” he said.

Asked whether hospitality should be treated as a specialised science requiring professional training to achieve excellence in customer satisfaction, comfort, and innovation, Vassilikos replied that “trends in hospitality are extremely dynamic but must always serve the core principles of hospitality.”

“Since ancient Greece, hospitality has represented values and has built bridges between peoples, strengthening diversity and respect for different cultures,” he said.

“These are often forgotten when discussing the industry,” he added, “yet they remain its fundamental principles.”

“Through technological evolution or the green transition, we must not lose focus on these essential values,” he concluded.

Vassilikos said that travel habits are changing and so are holiday choices, but the industry “must continue to serve the core values of hospitality, or else it risks losing its very purpose.”

He stressed that connecting tourism with cultural and gastronomic identity is essential for sustainable development.

Legislators, he urged, should not see hospitality professionals merely as people “who make beds and serve food.”

“It is much more than that,” he said. “We are the guardians of local traditions, recipes, and products.”

He underlined that the development of the tourism product has a multiplier effect on the wider economy.

Supporting local producers, manufacturers, culture, and artists, he said, are all daily priorities that help preserve the uniqueness of the Schengen zone and the broader European family.

Although Europe is the smallest continent, Vassilikos noted that it remains the world’s leading destination.

“If we wish to maintain this position, we must continue to invest in and uphold our core values,” he added.

Reflecting on his professional experience, Vassilikos said he has discovered “a profound and vibrant world passed down through generations, with traditions that define each destination’s uniqueness.”

“These activities sustain small communities and provide annual income,” he noted, adding that without them, “things would be very different.”

Asked about HOTREC’s future goals, Vassilikos explained that the organisation is constantly redefining its targets because “daily realities are always changing.”

“We live in a world where we must continuously reassess many aspects of our operating model,” he said.

For this reason, he added, “our structure must be highly dynamic to address ever-evolving challenges.”

“It is important to be present, have our finger on the pulse of developments, listen to our members’ experiences, and respond accordingly,” he said.

Asked by CNA to assess the current state of the sector, Vassilikos said that hospitality faces many challenges and “has not received the attention it deserves at the European level.”

“However, it is an extremely important sector composed of around ninety per cent small and very small family businesses that carry deep-rooted values across generations,” he said.

“These businesses must be supported in various ways so they can meet the frequent challenges that arise,” he added.

Following the pandemic, Vassilikos observed that “the sector demonstrated strong resilience.”

“The tourism product is always the first to be affected by a crisis but also the first to recover,” he said.

“All these businesses must be helped through such times to preserve the uniqueness and authenticity of their destinations and strengthen them through tourism,” he added.

Referring to the 91st HOTREC General Assembly, which began on Thursday in Paphos in the presence of President Nikos Christodoulides, Vassilikos said that the event offers a unique platform for exchanging best practices, strategic discussions, and policy coordination at the European level.

Over the two-day gathering, he added, HOTREC members will have the opportunity to examine key issues, coordinate advocacy actions, and form common positions on matters concerning growth and innovation in the hospitality sector.