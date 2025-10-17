This Sunday a concert series for young children aged up to five-years-old is taking place at the AG Leventis Gallery, taking families on a journey to the Autumns of Vivaldi and Piazzolla. The Prometheas String Quartet along with educators Christina Charalambidou and Rebecca Katsaris will present a programme of special compositions from various artists inspired by the rich tones of the season.

Two performances will take place, the first a 10am-11am concert for infants up to two-years-old and a second at 11.30am for children aged three to five. The events will use both Greek and English language throughout.

Children and parents will enjoy the exceptional performance of musicians Nikos Pittas, Iraklis Mitellas, Nicholas Papageorgiou and Miranda Papaneokleous while participating in creative musical activities designed to enhance musicality and encourage connection to music through play and exploration. The performance will be accompanied by artworks from the permanent collections of the AG Leventis Gallery.

“Music is a powerful force that influences us from as early as the foetal stage,” say organisers. “Research shows that even in the womb, babies respond to auditory stimuli, with music contributing to brain development before birth. In early childhood, listening to music nurtures imagination and creativity, inspiring play, songs and storytelling. Far more than simple entertainment, music is a lifelong companion that supports children’s growth, emotional well-being, and development.”

Family Concerts for Young Children

With the Prometheas String Quartet and educators Christina Charalambidou and Rebecca Katsaris. For children aged 0 to 5. October 19. A.G. Leventis Gallery, Nicosia. 10am-11am, 11.30am-12.30pm. €10. Tel: 22-668838