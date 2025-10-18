Breaking stereotypes, overcoming obstacles and carving their own path is something the speakers of YouthTalks 2025 all have in coming. This inspiring event will share speeches from locals who have stories to share.

“Through their stories,” say organisers, “we’ll discover what it truly means to live authentically, to move forward with life, and to chase your dreams before time passes you by. The world is changing. Are we? Come find the answer with us!”

Held at The Warehouse by IT Quarter in Limassol on October 22, the event is a collaboration between RESET (Research and Education in Social Empowerment and Transformation) and ENA Foundation.

The evening will kick off at 6.30pm with six unique talks. Savvina Koulle, a Digital Marketing expert and mountain bike athlete will present the talk ‘Conquering Mountains – Going Against Fear’, PhD candidate, inclusion educator and CrossFit athlete Konstantina Alexandridou will present ‘I Am Not Your Inspiration’ while photographer Bora Markovich will talk about ‘The Art of Getting Lost and Exploring the Unknown’.

This will be followed by Dr Nikoletta Demetriou, an ethnomusicologist and the director of the Cyprus Music Archive, delivering a talk titled ‘The Many Stories of a Place: Songs, Conversations, Music’ before the co-founders of Ablebook, Andreas Vasiliou and Symeon Stylianou, share insights into ‘Growing Up in a Society That Never Included Me in Its Design’.

Finaly, Anastasia Liopetriti, the co-founder and Head of Community & Impact at Girls in STEAM Academy will present ‘Breaking Stereotypes: Our STEAM Story’. Then, the AfterTalks event will continue from 8pm to 11pm, with music, a bar on wheels, and networking with local businesses and start-ups, food trucks, and games.

YouthTalks

Six speakers share inspiring stories. Organised by RESET and ENA Foundation. October 22. The Warehouse by IT Quarter, Limassol. 6.30pm-11pm. In Greek. Online registrations required