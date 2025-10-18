The Cyprus handicrafts service will participate in a Europe-wide cultural initiative to create “reskilling labs” that blend traditional crafts with modern innovation, while also establishing a “reskilling alliance” to unite key actors in the field.

The programme offers participants the opportunity to expand their skillset by learning long-established techniques alongside the knowledge required to build a career in today’s creative industries, including digitalisation and sustainability.

Over a 36-month period, nine organisations from Spain, Italy, Belgium, Ireland and Turkey will join forces to combine traditional craftsmanship with modern technology and support the evolution of the craft sector in the 21st century.

The participating organisations bring expertise in areas such as vocational training, research and cultural heritage.

Within the next decade, more than 130,000 jobs are expected to be lost in the sector across Europe, while a further 387,000 positions will open due to retirements.

The organisations said this makes the initiative particularly important, as almost half of Europe’s adult population currently lacks adequate training.