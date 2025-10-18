The Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) has released a trio of announcements detailing the withdrawal of a Cyprus Investment Firm (CIF) licence and the initiation of liquidation procedures for two separate investment fund compartments.

CySEC decided on October 13, 2025, to withdraw the CIF authorisation of the company BrightPool Ltd, with authorisation number 378/19, because the company explicitly decided to renounce it.

In a separate action, CySEC was informed by the external manager GMM Global Money Managers AIFM Ltd of the initiation of a procedure for the dissolution and liquidation of the investment compartment SCITUS GLOBAL REAL ESTATE.

This compartment belongs to SCITUS GLOBAL CAPITAL HOLDINGS RAIF V.C.I.C. LTD, which is registered as a Registered Alternative Investment Fund (RAIF).

The regulator noted that until the completion of the compartment’s dissolution and liquidation, it shall remain registered in the RAIFs registry and appear on CySEC’s website with a notice stating “under liquidation”.

According to the relevant law, CySEC shall delete the said investment compartment from the RAIFs’ register once its dissolution and liquidation are completed and all necessary documents are submitted to CySEC.

In a third announcement, CySEC was similarly notified by the external manager AFICAP MANAGERS LTD that it had initiated the dissolution and liquidation procedure for the investment compartment GRAVITY FUND I.

This compartment belongs to GRAVITY FUND RAIF V.C.I.C. PLC, also registered as a RAIF.

As with the previous case, the regulator noted that the GRAVITY FUND I compartment shall remain registered in the RAIFs registry and appear on CySEC’s website with a notice stating “under liquidation” until the process is finished.

Once the dissolution and liquidation of the investment compartment are completed and all necessary documents are submitted to CySEC, the regulator shall delete the compartment from the RAIFs’ eegister.