The Strovolos Municipal Cultural Centre will host the exhibition Sound of Silence by artist Christos Nicolaou, from October 25.

Beyond just displaying the artist’s creations, the exhibition will be dedicated to the memory of Kyriakos Oxinos as the exhibition invites visitors into a contemplative visual journey through silence, emotion and reflection. Oxinos died in a traffic accident in January 23, with his death linked to a faulty Takata airbag.

As such, a portion of the exhibition’s sales will be donated to the Love Packages initiative of the Youth Section of the Cyprus Red Cross.

Born in Limassol in 1975, Nicolaou studied Psychology at the University of Thessaloniki before pursuing Fine Arts at the Royal Academy of The Hague, where he later taught. His work has been exhibited in the Netherlands, Greece and Cyprus, and can be found in both public and private collections, including the Limassol Municipal Gallery, the House of Representatives, and the Marriott Hotel Amsterdam.

This month, he returns to the Cyprus capital to present artworks close to the heart and engage viewers to listen to the silence.

Sound of Silence

Art exhibition by Christos Nicolaou. October 25-27. Strovolos Municipal Cultural Centre, Nicosia. Opening night: 6pm. Sunday-Monday: 10am-1pm, 4pm-7pm