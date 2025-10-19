Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos is travelling to Luxembourg on Sunday to take part in the EU Foreign Affairs Council (FAC), which will convene there on Monday.

According to a statement from the foreign ministry, EU foreign ministers will exchange views on a range of issues, including Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, EU–Indo-Pacific relations, the situation in the Middle East, and other current international developments.

In the afternoon, Kombos will attend a ministerial meeting on cross-regional security and connectivity between EU member states and partner countries from the Eastern Partnership, the Black Sea region, and Central Asia. The discussions will focus on energy, transport, and maritime management, the ministry said.

During his visit, the minister will also hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts and other officials, the announcement added.