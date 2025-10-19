Police on Saturday night arrested a 44-year-old former footballer in connection with the murder of 49-year-old Stavros Demosthenous, which was committed on Friday morning in Limassol.

The suspect was later brought to the Limassol Districti Court, where he was remanded for eight days.

According to police, the man is the owner of a motorcycle found abandoned on Saturday in the coastal area of Ayios Tychonas. The motorcycle is believed to have been used by the perpetrators following the murder.

He appeared before the court under tight security measures and wearing a bulletproof vest.

According to Limassol CID Deputy Chief Elias Kreouzos, the suspect is being investigated for offences including conspiracy to commit a felony, conspiracy to commit murder, premeditated murder, illegal possession, transport and use of a firearm and explosives, as well as arson and car theft.

The court heard that the motorcycle believed to have been used in the case had not been reported stolen, although records show it had been immobilised since January 31, 2025. The suspect has denied any involvement and has provided statements to police, which are currently being investigated.

During the hearing, police also said that both the victim and his residence had been under surveillance by the alleged perpetrators in the days leading up to the murder. Investigators reportedly secured CCTV footage showing the van believed to have been used in the killing circulating in the area near Demosthenous’ home prior to the incident.

Reports suggest that the assailants may have used the bike to flee the scene after setting fire to a van allegedly involved in the killing.

Police located the 44-year-old in Nicosia on Saturday night. In an official statement, authorities said: “The suspect was arrested at around 10pm on Saturday under a court warrant for the purpose of police investigations.”