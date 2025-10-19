The government remains firmly committed to the goal of Cyprus’ liberation and reunification, making full use of all diplomatic and negotiating avenues to resume peace talks, Deputy Government Spokesman Giannis Antoniou said on Sunday.

Speaking at the annual memorial service for the fallen soldiers of the 3rd Company of the 211 Infantry Battalion in Kaimakli, Antoniou said that despite Turkey’s continuing intransigence, Nicosia has made notable progress, including the convening of two informal multilateral meetings under the UN Secretary-General, the appointment of a personal envoy, and the designation of former EU Commissioner Johannes Hahn as the European Commission’s special envoy for the Cyprus issue.

“The next milestone is the informal expanded conference announced by the UN Secretary-General, to be held after the ongoing process for the election of the new Turkish Cypriot leader,” he said.

Antoniou added that once the process for the illegal elections being held in the Turkish-occupied areas concludes, President Nikos Christodoulides is ready to meet the new Turkish Cypriot leader — whoever that may be — “in good faith and sincerity,” to seek a solution based on UN and EU principles.

“We are realistic and harbour no illusions,” Antoniou said. “That is precisely why we work methodically, persistently, and with focus, to make use of every diplomatic and negotiating opportunity that could help overturn the Turkish side’s negative stance.”

Antoniou paid tribute to the men of the 3rd Company who, in July 1974, resisted Turkish attacks on the northern outskirts of Nicosia, “writing pages of admirable courage and resistance.”

He recalled that the company, led by Captain Charalambos Lottas, faced superior forces without reinforcements or adequate equipment, fighting an uneven but heroic battle “to defend the freedom and dignity of the Cypriot people.”

“Today we honour those who fought to defend freedom, uphold legality, and those who fell for the territorial integrity of our homeland,” Antoniou said. “We owe them much — above all, the assurance that we will strive to be worthy of their sacrifice and work with all our strength to see our country free and reunited.”

He underlined that resolving the Cyprus issue remains the government’s highest national priority, noting that Nicosia will continue to work “with determination and consistency” to create the conditions for the resumption of talks.