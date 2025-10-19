4th Limassol International Book Fair set to inspire in Limassol

Opening its doors to book lovers and industry professionals, the Limassol International Book Fair returns to Lanitis Carob Mills on November 21, 22 and 23. The fair opens with a conference where professionals from Cyprus’ book sector will get to meet counterparts from the island, Greece, Europe and the Arab world, offering new opportunities for learning and inspiration, discussion and networking.

In parallel with the exhibition stands and the cultural programme for the general public, the professional programme of the 4th Limassol International Book Fair will continue on November 22, featuring international professional meetings in the expanded B2B Space, as well as selected events for book professionals.

There will be several important topics to dive into at the conference, from discussing the plans for the Cyprus Library, e-lending, scholarly communication and best practices in library advocacy within Cypriot libraries to children’s publishing in international book markets and the role and use of AI in publishing.

The conference, welcoming 35 speakers, will also offer opportunities to engage with publishers from Egypt and Lebanon to discuss Cyprus as a cultural and economic hub between Europe and the Eastern Mediterranean.

Then, as the fair and general exhibition take place on November 22 and 23, the public has the chance to meet over 100 exhibitors and a wealth of book titles that range from classics to new releases. More than 150 authors and speakers from Cyprus and the world take part in events addressed to adults, children and teenagers. A rich agenda is planned for the end of November including interviews, discussions, presentations and interactive workshops.

Several workshops are coming up this year covering a range of themes, from psychology to songwriting and creative writing for children’s books. A workshop with lyricist Odysseas Ioannou will focus on the art of songwriting. Yiannis Athanasopoulos will lead a therapeutic session that will bring participants closer to themselves and the therapy circle through a series of exercises.

Lastly, Fotis Dousis will teach participants the poetics of children’s literature and the mechanisms used to create stories for children. This introductory workshop will cover theoretic approaches, practical methods, examples and exercises into developing a text for young readers.

This and much more is coming up at the fourth edition and an even larger agenda is expected to be announced shortly as part of the General Fair Exhibition, so stay tuned as November is set to inspire!

Annual book fair and conference for book lovers and industry professionals. November 21-23. Lanitis Carob Mills, Limassol. www.limassolbookfair.com