Police arrested a 19-year-old man in the early hours of Sunday after he was caught driving at 190km/h on the Limassol–Nicosia highway while under the influence of alcohol.

According to the police, the teen was later released and is expected to appear before the Nicosia District Court on Monday.

The incident occurred at around 2:30am, when officers were conducting speed checks near the GSP Stadium in Strovolos. Officers stopped the 19-year-old’s vehicle travelling at 190km/h in an area where the speed limit is 100km/h.

Subsequent checks identified the driver as a 19-year-old, who was subjected to a final breath test showing a reading of 21μg%, more than double the legal limit of 9μg%.

The man was arrested for traffic offences but later released after signing a guarantee to appear in court.