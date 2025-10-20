A new exhibition has opened in Paphos, tracing antiquity and history through contemporary art. Aqua Memoria: Echoes of a Sacred Hill is a group showcase currently on at Fabrica Hill in Kato Paphos, curated by art historian Dr Catherine Louis Nikita and under the scientific guidance of archaeologist Claire Balandier, who leads the excavations at the Fabrica archaeological site.

The exhibition, on until November 9, takes a site-specific artistic approach with artworks and compositions displayed across outdoor spaces and underground chambers of the archaeological site. Visitors are invited to follow a route through the hill, engaging in a dialogue between art, history and today’s crucial social and environmental issues.

Participating are seven Cypriot artists (Elena Daniel, Marianna Konstantí, Miriam McConnon, Thekla Papadopoulou, Andreas Savva, Rinos Stefani and Susan Vargas) who draw inspiration from history to propose a contemporary interpretation of the site. Their artworks, designed in harmony with the archaeological remains, create a visual and auditory experience that highlights the memory of the place and raises questions about our relationship with the natural environment and spirituality.

The concept of Aqua Memoria was born from the encounter between archaeological knowledge and contemporary creativity, aiming at restoring the sensory and symbolic power of the site and to invite the public to look anew at the landscapes that surround us, identifying their fragile balance.

[email protected]