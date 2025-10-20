Gather round Back to the Future fans. The classic 1985 family, sci-fi film makes its comeback on the big screen for one night-only as it celebrates in 40th anniversary. On October 22, Pantheon Cinema in Nicosia will screen the iconic film at 8.30pm.

Audiences will have the chance to travel back in time with Marty McFly and Doc Brown in Robert Zemeckis’ ground-breaking film, and catch Michael J Fox and Christopher Lloyd on the cinema screen once more.

A staple film for many fans, blending science fiction, comedy and adventure, Back to the Future has become one of the most influential films of all time and next Wednesday is a special night to revive its glory.

“This anniversary screening invites fans old and new to relive the unforgettable journey, complete with the laughs, thrills and nostalgia that made the film a cultural phenomenon,” say organisers. “Don’t miss this chance to celebrate 40 years of cinematic history – on the big screen where it belongs!”

Back to the Future – 40th Anniversary Screening

Special screening of the 1985 family, sci-fi film by Robert Zemeckis. October 22. Pantheon Cinema, Nicosia. 8.30pm. www.pantheon-theatre.com