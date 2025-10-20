The Central Bank of Cyprus (CBC) marked European and World Statistics Day 2025 on Monday, joining institutions across Europe and beyond in celebrating the vital role of official statistics in modern society.

This year’s theme, “Quality Statistics and Data for Everyone,” underlined the importance of reliable and accessible data for informed decision-making.

The CBC said it fully supports the global message, highlighting that statistics empower informed decisions by providing the data and analytical tools needed to understand, manage, and predict economic activity.

“Statistics empower informed decisions,” the CBC said, adding that they help governments design effective policies, businesses plan strategically, and researchers analyse key indicators such as GDP, inflation, and employment.

The bank stated that in today’s complex environment, reliable and timely statistics are more essential than ever in ensuring transparency, accountability, and public trust.

“At the Central Bank of Cyprus, we celebrate the power of quality statistics – the cornerstone of transparency, informed policy, and public trust,” the CBC said.

The institution reaffirmed its commitment to providing reliable, accessible, and high-quality data across a wide range of statistical domains, including the Balance of Payments, Monetary and Financial Statistics, Securities, AnaCredit, Registries, and Climate Change Indicators.

According to the CBC, these datasets serve policymakers, researchers, and citizens alike, supporting evidence-based analysis and decision-making.

The bank stressed that its commitment to independence, integrity, and accountability stems from strict adherence to international standards, best practices, and scientific methods, while also maintaining a strong focus on continuous innovation.

As part of its statutory responsibilities within the euro area and the European Union, the CBC plays a central role in the collection, compilation, and dissemination of key statistics that inform national and European policymaking.

“Behind every figure stands a team dedicated to precision, consistency, and integrity,” the CBC said.

It added these attributes “ensure Cyprus’ economic data remain a trusted foundation for evidence-based decisions“.

To mark the occasion, the CBC invited the public to explore its latest statistical releases available on the Central Bank of Cyprus website.

It also drew attention to a series of international events celebrating the day, including the United Nations’ 24-hour global webinar marathon and Eurostat’s online session on artificial intelligence for official statistics.

Both initiatives aim to highlight how technological innovation and collaboration can enhance the quality, accessibility, and impact of statistical data worldwide.