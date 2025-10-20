The Columbia Hospitality Division, part of Schoeller Holdings Ltd, is pleased to announce the appointment of Areti Kontou as Director of Human Resources & Operations, further strengthening its leadership team and supporting the continued growth of its integrated hospitality activities, which include Columbia Hotels & Resorts, Columbia Restaurants, and the Columbia Hotel Academy.

With an impressive career spanning more than 18 years, Kontou has held senior leadership positions across some of Cyprus’s most distinguished hospitality and entertainment organisations. Her professional journey reflects a steadfast commitment to operational excellence, strategic growth, and a people-first philosophy. Having led teams in five-star resorts, award-winning dining concepts, major event venues, and hospitality education, she brings a comprehensive understanding of an industry where success is defined by both performance and experience.

In her new role, she will focus on cultivating a strong organisational culture built on empowerment, collaboration, and continuous development. By aligning people, culture, and operations, she aims to drive excellence across all business units and ensure that the Columbia Hospitality Division continues to deliver outstanding service, innovation, and long-term value.

“At Columbia Hospitality, our people are at the heart of everything we do,” said Steven Kizis, Managing Director of the Columbia Hospitality Division. “Areti’s deep industry knowledge and proven leadership will further enhance our ability to integrate our hotels, restaurants, and hospitality education under one shared vision of excellence. Her appointment marks an important step in our ongoing commitment to developing talent and elevating guest experiences across all facets of our operations.”

Commenting on her appointment, Kontou stated: “I am delighted to join the Hospitality Division of the Schoeller Holdings Group, an organisation that stands for quality, innovation, and respect for its people. My goal is to foster an environment where our teams feel inspired and supported to grow, because when our people thrive, our guests, partners, and the wider business thrive with them.”

Through this appointment, the Columbia Hospitality Division reaffirms its commitment to nurturing talent, enhancing operational excellence and setting new benchmarks for service quality and innovation across Cyprus’ hospitality landscape.