The leadership of the Cyprus-Greece Business Association, which operates under the auspices of the Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve), recently met with new ambassador of Greece to Cyprus, Konstantinos Kollias.

During the meeting, an announcement mentioned, the two parties discussed the economic and business relations between the two countries, along with proposals on how they can be further promoted and expanded.

Moreover, Iosif Iosif, the president of the Cyprus-Greece Business Association, informed the ambassador about the association’s initiatives and actions in both Cyprus and Greece.

On his part, the ambassador “expressed his full support for the association’s activities and noted the common goals that Cyprus and Greece share in the economic and business sectors”.

The two sides also agreed on a series of actions to be undertaken in the immediate future.

Attending the meeting were the association’s Deputy President, Panayiotis Papaphilippou, its Vice President, Xenia Photiou, and the relevant Keve official, Loukas Lingis.

“It is noted that the Greek Ambassador serves as an ex officio honorary member of the board of directors of the Cyprus-Greece Business Association,” the announcement concluded.