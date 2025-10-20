Cyprus has officially introduced a new immigration framework that allows student pilots and aircraft mechanics to enter the country under student status, a move that brings it in line with other European Union member states.

The initiative follows one and a half years of coordinated efforts by the Cyprus Aviation Association (CAA) and the Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve) and is being hailed as a landmark achievement for the country’s aviation training framework.

The new “Visitor” immigration programme introduces a legal pathway, under strict conditions, for aviation trainees to obtain student visas for the purpose of training in Cyprus.

Until recently, Cyprus had been the only EU member state without a system allowing aviation trainees to enter under student status, a gap that had long placed local aviation academies at a competitive disadvantage.

This development, stakeholders said, positions Cyprus as a growing aviation education hub, fully aligned with European standards.

The reform is expected to boost Cyprus’ reputation, international visibility, and competitiveness in aviation training while creating new opportunities for flight schools, the local economy, and the island’s skilled workforce.

Antonis Christodoulides, President of the Cyprus Aviation Association, expressed appreciation to the Deputy Minister of Migration, Nikolas Ioannides, and the staff of the Deputy Ministry of Migration and International Protection for their role in advancing the new scheme.

“This development is an investment in the future of Cyprus’ aviation education and a proof that through collaboration and vision, we can achieve meaningful reforms for the benefit of all,” he said.

Christodoulides also extended his gratitude to the Ministry of Interior and the Department of Civil Aviation for their cooperation and contribution to the programme’s successful implementation.

“The Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve) was instrumental in facilitating the reform through its collaboration with the aviation sector,” a joint announcement by Keve and the aviation association stated.

The Cyprus Aviation Association, which operates under the auspices of the chamber, said that it continues to “work on initiatives promoting the growth and professionalisation of the country’s aviation industry“.