The island of Cyprus shimmered with festive lights and cultural unity as the Indian community, alongside local Cypriot friends, celebrated Diwali — the Festival of Lights — with grandeur at Parklane Resort & Spa, Limassol, on Sunday, 19th October 2025.

The celebration brought together over 120 guests from diverse backgrounds, marking an evening of joy, togetherness, and artistic expression that highlighted Diwali’s timeless message, the victory of light over darkness, knowledge over ignorance, and harmony over discord.

A cultural tapestry of stories, art and celebration

The evening’s highlight was a creative storytelling of the Ramayana, the epic tale of Lord Rama, beautifully depicted through artwork and stage visuals. The story’s moral essence — righteousness, devotion, and truth ,deeply resonated with both Indian and Cypriot audiences, emphasising how ancient wisdom continues to inspire modern values.

Performances by children, adults, and elders filled the night with music, dance, and enthusiasm, showcasing the unity of generations through culture. A lively circus act, bubble show and quiz competitions added interactive energy to the event, while families participated in the Best Dress Contest, bringing vibrant traditional attire to life.

Lighting up sky and hearts

The evening culminated in a spectacular pyromusical fireworks show, synchronised to Indian spiritual and Bollywood melodies, creating a breathtaking fusion of sound and colour. The rhythm of the fireworks dancing to the music of India illuminated the Limassol sky, filling the atmosphere with awe and emotion.

Welcoming Mrs. Tinis and Head of Amdocs Cyprus Yiannis Tinis

Dignitaries celebrate spirit of unity

The event was graced by the presence of His Excellency Manish, High Commissioner of India to Cyprus, Yiannis Tinis, Head of Amdocs Cyprus, and Deepak Kumar, Founder of Help2Live Charity Foundation.

All three dignitaries extended their warm Diwali greetings to everyone present and emphasized the importance of such cultural gatherings in strengthening community inclusion, shared values, and cultural exchange.

They highlighted how celebrations like Diwali embody the spirit of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” — the world is one family, fostering friendship, unity and respect between diverse communities. Their encouraging words inspired the audience to continue building bridges of goodwill between India and Cyprus.

Diwali and sustainability: lighting the path ahead

This year’s celebration embraced the theme of “Light for the Planet, Light for Humanity”. Organisers focused on sustainability ,using eco-friendly décor, reusable materials and minimal plastic, showcasing how Indian traditions of simplicity and gratitude align with today’s global call for environmental harmony.

In ancient India, lighting a diya (lamp) represented balance with the five elements , earth, water, fire, air, and space. Today, that act carries a powerful modern message: to live responsibly, respect nature and preserve the planet for future generations.

Building bridges between cultures

The Diwali celebration in Limassol was more than a festival , it was a cultural bridge between India and Cyprus. Guests from both communities came together to share stories, traditions and food, reinforcing the message of unity in diversity.

Just as Cyprus celebrates Kataklysmos and Easter , festivals symbolising renewal and purity — Diwali reflects similar values of rebirth, light and positive change, showing how two ancient cultures can find shared meaning in their celebrations.

A festival of unity and hope

As the evening concluded, Parklane Resort glowed with laughter, music and heartfelt wishes. The event not only celebrated Indian heritage but also strengthened the spirit of multicultural harmony in Cyprus.

The Diwali Gala stood as a testament to what happens when communities unite , cultures blend, values shine and light triumphs , not just in lamps, but in every heart.