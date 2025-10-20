Two major investment-focused events are coming up in December and January, both organised by IMH, aiming to attract investment and high net worth individuals (HNWIs) to Cyprus.

The first, the Cyprus Private Client Offering Gathering 2025, will take place in London on December 5, at the London Stock Exchange, bringing together more than 260 professionals.

The specialised conference will present the full range of services and advantages Cyprus offers to HNWIs, their families, companies and employees.

Cyprus is one of the few EU countries offering a complete package of quality services tailored to private clients, combining tax and asset management advantages with an attractive lifestyle, solid infrastructure and a transparent business framework.

The event will focus on how the island remains an appealing place to live, work and do business, while maintaining a strong reputation as a secure and sophisticated jurisdiction.

It is expected to draw senior executives from private wealth management, professional services, finance and investment, including wealth managers, family office representatives, legal and tax advisors, and senior figures from private banks and financial institutions.

A few weeks later, attention will shift to Mumbai, where IMH will host the Cyprus–India Business and Investment Summit 2026 on January 28.

The event will gather more than 200 delegates from some of India’s most dynamic sectors, from technology and healthcare to fintech, shipping, tourism, energy and education, to explore new opportunities for collaboration and investment.

Cyprus will be presented as a Mediterranean technology and business hub, offering a transparent and competitive EU framework that supports innovation, research and entrepreneurship.

Discussions will also highlight the island’s financial services, capital structures and attractive lifestyle, which continue to appeal to investors, digital nomads and entrepreneurs seeking a European base with global access.

The summit will also examine the growing cooperation between the Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) and the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE), which aims to dual-list companies on both exchanges, boost cross-border participation and strengthen capital flows between the two countries.

Indian companies already active in Cyprus will share their experience through successful case studies, reflecting the deepening of Cyprus–India economic ties.