Political parties with seats in the House of Representatives will receive around €15 million in state grants for the year 2026, according to data made available on Monday.

The amount is divided between the seven political parties in parliament.

Based on a law enacted in 2021, the annual state grant to the parliamentary parties is disbursed at the start of each fiscal year.

Fifteen per cent of the grant is distributed equally, while the rest of the amount gets allocated proportionally – according to the percentage of the popular vote garnered by each party in the last legislative elections.

A breakdown of the €15 million shows that some €5.6 million goes to MPs’ aides.

Another €50,000 covers the parties’ contributions to their respective political groupings in the European Parliament.

Parties will get €100,000 covering the cost of awareness drives, plus another €315,000 goes to the parties’ youth branches.

Another €714,000 is allocated to secretarial services for MPs.

A significant amount concerns the representation allowance given to MPs.

House President Annita Demetriou will get €33,204 for this allowance for 2026. The other MPs will each receive considerably less – €26,563.

A representation allowance is a sum of money provided to cover MPs’ expenses incurred while fulfilling their professional duties, such as hosting dignitaries, attending official events, and maintaining professional relationships.

The allowance is intended to reimburse miscellaneous, often discretionary, costs that are necessary for the role but may not be easily documented with traditional receipts. Examples include business meals, gifts, hospitality, and transportation for representational purposes.

Also, €485,000 covers the MPs’ travel allowance.