President Nikos Christodoulides on Monday presented Cyprus’ six-point proposal for Gaza during the MED9 summit held in Slovenia.

The plan focuses on security, humanitarian aid and reconstruction in line with the plan of the president of the United States.

According to director of the president’s press office Victor Papadopoulos, the proposal highlights Cyprus’ role in addressing the humanitarian crisis in the Middle East.

It aims to support stability, peace, and recovery efforts in Gaza through regional and international cooperation.

During the summit’s first session, leaders of the MED9 countries discussed the EU’s multiannual financial framework and competitiveness. Christodoulides also outlined the priorities of Cyprus’ upcoming presidency of the Council of the European Union.

The second session, held as a working lunch, focused on the situation in the Middle East and was also attended by King Abdullah II of Jordan. Discussions included humanitarian assistance, regional security, and the strategic interests of the European Union.

On Monday afternoon, Christodoulides met Slovenian Prime Minister Robert Golob on the sidelines of the summit to discuss bilateral relations and the priorities of Cyprus’ EU Council Presidency in the first half of 2026.

Both leaders expressed satisfaction with existing cooperation and agreed to strengthen ties in defence, tourism, trade and services.

Christodoulides also thanked Slovenia for its longstanding support on the Cyprus issue and its participation in the UN peacekeeping force in Cyprus.