The Lexus Cycling Dream Team, a group of executives from the Cypriot business community who share a common passion for cycling and giving back, returns this year with the charitable “Ride of Love”, supporting the Childhood Cancer Diagnostic and Investigation Centre of the Karaiskakio Foundation.

The ride will take place on Friday 21 and Saturday 22 November 2025, with the cyclists covering 175 off-road kilometres, starting from Polis Chrysochous in the Paphos district and finishing in Limassol.

Team members

Dickran Ouzounian, Marios Skandalis, Nikos Theodoulou, Michael Johnson, Costas Christodoulou and Sevag Seropian.

This year, the initiative takes on a European dimension, as the team’s ongoing philanthropic efforts and ethos have been widely recognised across Europe, attracting the interest of senior executives from Toyota’s European network.

KINTO Europe, a subsidiary of Toyota Motor Europe, proudly supports this year’s event as Mobility Partner, while the team will be honoured by the presence and participation of Filipe Sousa Campos, CEO of Toyota & Lexus Portugal, who brings with him 36 years of experience within Toyota and will join the ride alongside the rest of the team, sending a powerful message of solidarity and compassion.

The SupportCY network of the Bank of Cyprus once again stands by the initiative, reaffirming its steady commitment to solidarity and community support. Through its members and volunteers, SupportCY will accompany the cyclists throughout the two-day route, ensuring safety and providing on-the-ground assistance, while continuing to highlight the power of collective action for a good cause.

The route

Day 1 – Friday, 21 November

Polis Chrysochous, Droushia, Inia, Pano Arodes, Kathikas, Akoursos, Tala, Empa, Paphos, Toyota Paphos, Geroskipou, Timi, Mandria, Kouklia, Pissouri.

Day 2 – Saturday, 22 November

Pissouri, Paramali, Souni-Zanatzia, Erimi, Kolossi, Ypsonas, Trachoni, Asomatos, Zakaki, Near Limassol Port, Municipal Cultural Centre Panos Solomonidis- Limassol.

Along the route, voluntary bone marrow donor registrations will take place in selected villages, contributing to the renewal of the Cyprus Bone Marrow Donor Registry.

Zumba for a cause

The cycling event will conclude with a Zumba celebration at the Panos Solomonides Municipal Cultural Centre in Limassol, where Zumba instructors will lead participants in a dance of joy and generosity.

Admission will be €10, with all proceeds donated to the Karaiskakio Foundation.

For Zumba information, please contact Christina Ioannou at tel. 97760729

Supporters

This meaningful initiative is supported by:

SupportCY of the Bank of Cyprus , whose Volunteer Corps members will accompany the cyclists throughout the route,

, whose Volunteer Corps members will accompany the cyclists throughout the route, Marketway Publicis Ltd , responsible for communication and promotional activities,

, responsible for communication and promotional activities, The Rotary Clubs of Cyprus , mobilising their members to raise funds and support the cause both financially and in other ways

, mobilising their members to raise funds and support the cause both financially and in other ways And AGC Contractors company.

Join the ‘Ride of Love’

Contribute to this inspiring effort by making a donation:

The Lexus Cycling Dream Team continues to prove that when passion meets compassion, every pedal stroke can make a difference — transforming the power of teamwork into hope for children who need it most.