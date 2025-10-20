Three men aged 58, 30, and 39 were on Monday remanded in police custody for eight days by the Limassol district court in connection with the murder of 49-year-old businessman Stavros Demosthenous last Friday.

Demosthenous, a local businessman and chairman of Karmiotissa FC, was shot near his home while in a car being driven by his 18-year-old son, who carried on driving and crashed on the motorway while rushing him the hospital. Demosthenous was pronounced dead upon arrival.

The suspects were arrested Sunday evening under court warrants.

Authorities have also detained a 44-year-old man believed to own the motorcycle used by the perpetrators to escape after burning the van from which they are thought to have shot Demosthenou.

Police told the court the 58 and 30-year-olds sold the 44-year-old’s motorcycle, with indications it was intended for illegal use.

The 39-year-old owns a double-cab vehicle seen on CCTV following the motorcycle. This vehicle is linked to the suspect who reportedly fled the scene after abandoning the bike in Ayios Tychonas.

Investigators say both the double-cab and the burned van were recorded moving in the area before the murder.

The first suspect denies involvement and faces multiple allegations under investigation. The second has requested to give a statement with legal counsel present, while the third suspect placed himself at the scene of the crime but denied involvement in it.

All three appeared in court under heavy security, wearing bulletproof vests.

Despite defence objections, the court granted the police’s request for an eight-day remand.

Demosthenous’ funeral took place on Monday at the Church of Ayios Kosmas of Aitolona.