Tototheo Global released a statement on Monday recapping its participation at the recently held Maritime Cyprus 2025 conference.

The company stated that it “reaffirmed its position as a leading maritime technology partner at Maritime Cyprus 2025, where it showcased its complete portfolio of digital and technical solutions spanning connectivity, cybersecurity, analytics, and navigation systems”.

During the conference, the company unveiled two major additions to its integrated maritime ecosystem.

These include the Voyage Optimisation module within TM Synergia and a new immersive digital twin solution.

Both of these products, the company explained, are designed to enhance safety, efficiency, and sustainability across ship and shore operations.

The new Voyage Optimisation module, now fully embedded within TM Synergia, enables a unified workflow connecting voyage planning, optimisation, and reporting in one seamless process.

By integrating real-time, vessel-specific data such as fuel consumption, weather conditions, draft, speed, and port information, the module continuously recalculates routes and performance indicators.

According to the company, the results include measurable fuel savings, reduced emissions, improved estimated time of arrival accuracy, and enhanced voyage safety through weather-aware planning, while also reducing operational workload for both onboard and shore-based teams.

Tototheo Global also introduced a next-generation digital twin platform that offers a live, intelligent, and immersive 3D replica of a vessel, from bridge to engine room.

This advanced solution combines real-time API data, manual inputs, and historical overlays to provide complete visibility into vessel performance and condition.

It features AI-driven Smart Manuals, predictive maintenance tools, and 360-degree virtual tours to support proactive management, informed decision-making, and immersive training.

The company mentioned that the platform enhances safety, efficiency, and collaboration between ship and shore, setting a new benchmark for digital vessel intelligence.

“With these innovations, Tototheo Global continues to advance its vision of a connected maritime ecosystem that unites connectivity, intelligence, and technical excellence within a single operational framework,” the company said.

“Tototheo Global delivers an all-in-one ecosystem for the maritime industry, encompassing connectivity, intelligence, bridge systems, and cloud analytics,” it added.

It also stated that “its unique strength lies not in providing individual tools but in offering a fully integrated portfolio with technical support at its core, ensuring that every solution performs seamlessly across ship and shore”.

Meanwhile, as part of the Maritime Cyprus 2025 programme, Tototheo Global Co-CEO Despina Panayiotou Theodosiou moderated the panel discussion titled “Seas of Change: Technology’s Impact on Shipping and Seafarers.”

The session explored how digital transformation is reshaping maritime operations and how technology can empower seafarers through smarter tools, enhanced data, and new skill sets.

“Her participation reflected Tototheo Global’s active role in driving dialogue on innovation, leadership, and workforce evolution across the global shipping sector,” the company explained.

“Through its participation at Maritime Cyprus 2025, Tototheo Global once again demonstrated its commitment to driving meaningful progress in maritime technology,” the announcement continued.

“With continuous innovation and collaboration at its heart, the company remains focused on shaping a safer, smarter, and more sustainable future for global shipping,” Tototheo Global concluded.