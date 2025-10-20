Three weekly flights to begin on January 12, 2026

Low-cost carrier Wizz Air announced on Monday that it will launch a new direct route between Larnaca and Bratislava, beginning on January 12, 2026.

The airline said flights will operate three times per week, on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

The announcement added that fares will start from €39.99,

“The new route gives Cypriot travellers another affordable opportunity to explore one of Central Europe’s most beautiful capitals, while also welcoming Slovak visitors to Cyprus’ sunshine and culture,” the airline said.

“With this new route, Wizz Air continues to expand its network from Larnaca, strengthening its role as a key carrier connecting Cyprus with some of Europe’s most attractive and affordable destinations,” it added.

“We are very excited to offer yet another route from Cyprus,” said Olivia Harangozo, Corporate Communications Manager for Wizz Air. “With the launch of our new Larnaca-Bratislava route, we continue to expand our network and provide more affordable travel choices for our passengers.”

“Cyprus and Slovakia are now even closer, thanks to our efficient and accessible flight connections,” Harangozo added.

The airline concluded by saying that it “remains committed to enhancing travel connectivity to and from Cyprus while offering low fares and a safe, reliable service across Europe”.