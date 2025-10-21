The Human Resource Development Authority of Cyprus (Anad) and the Nicosia Multipurpose Municipal Centre have signed a memorandum of cooperation, the two bodies announced on Tuesday.

The partnership, originally formalised on September 30, aims to create a network of collaborating bodies dedicated to providing innovative social services and activities for vulnerable groups.

The memorandum was signed by the president of the Nicosia Multipurpose Municipal Centre, Charalambos Prountzos, and the director general of Anad, Yiannis Mourouzides.

The primary purpose of the agreement is to “participate in a network of collaborating bodies for the provision of innovative social services and actions to vulnerable population groups, for the development of synergies within the framework of each organisation’s capabilities, as well as for the referral of beneficiaries to the services and actions of the cooperating bodies”.

The announcement added that “this strategic cooperation lays the foundation for further strengthening social services and activities for the benefit of vulnerable population groups through the synergy between the authority and the Nicosia Multipurpose Municipal Centre”.

The memorandum includes several key provisions. Firstly, the document details collaboration, to the best of their knowledge and capabilities, and the exchange of knowledge, practices, and initiatives with the purpose of promoting social inclusion.

It also includes the promotion of the active participation of the two parties in the actions of each party with the purpose of implementing the objectives of the memorandum.

Crucially, it also covers Anad’s involvement in the aforementioned network, with the aim of linking bodies and promoting actions in the interest of vulnerable groups.

Furthermore, the agreement mandates the mutual informing of each party regarding opportunities for cooperation and development of actions for the benefit of vulnerable groups.

Finally, it outlines the exchange of information to promote and facilitate the implementation of joint actions and cooperation between them.