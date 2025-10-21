The Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve), as coordinator of the Enterprise Europe Network Cyprus, this week released a statement on the upcoming brokerage event “HoReCa – ENOEXPO 2025”.

The event will take place within the framework of the 32nd International Trade Fair for Hotel and Catering Equipment HORECA.

The fair is scheduled to run from November 5, 2025 to November 7, 2025, in Krakow, Poland.

The HoReCa – ENOEXPO 2025 event is addressed to producers, distributors, and importers of HoReCa products and equipment.

It is also aimed at food and beverage companies, wine producers, and catering professionals.

Furthermore, the event is for suppliers of hotel and restaurant technology, design, and smart solutions.

The aim of the event is to facilitate businesses in connecting with potential clients, partners, and suppliers from around the world.

Participation in the brokerage event is free of charge upon registration.

For more information, interested parties may contact Keve at 22889769/66/49 or via email at [email protected].