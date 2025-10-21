Demetra Holdings Plc announced that it has completed the repurchase of 6,370 own shares at a price of 1.64 cents per share on October 20, through the Cyprus Investment and Securities Corporation Ltd (CISCO).

The company said the transaction was carried out in accordance with authorisation granted by its Annual General Meeting on June 24, 2025, and under the provisions of the Companies Law, Cap.113, Article 57A.

The board of directors approved the process during its session on the same date.

Demetra confirmed that the buyback adhered to the relevant regulations of the Cyprus Stock Exchange and the Circulars of the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission, which govern transactions involving the repurchase of own shares.

The 6,370 shares were acquired through five separate transactions executed on the regulated market.

All purchases took place on October 20, 2025, at a uniform price of 1.64 cents per share.