Petrolina (Holdings) Public Ltd has announced the passing of its executive chairman of the board of directors Costakis N. Lefkaritis, who died on October 20, at the age of 82.

The company said it was “with great sadness” that it informed shareholders and the public of the death of its long-serving executive chairman.

The Lefkaritis family has been one of the most prominent names in Cyprus’ energy and business sectors, with Costakis Lefkaritis playing a key role in the growth and leadership of Petrolina over several decades.

Under his stewardship, the company evolved into one of Cyprus’s leading energy and fuel distribution groups, maintaining a strong presence in both the domestic and regional markets.