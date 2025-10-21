A fuel tanker overturned in Monagroulli, Limassol, on Tuesday morning, causing a mazut leak.

The incident occurred around 10.30am while the driver was transporting fuel oil to a local quarry.

Fire services were called to contain the spill, while Moni police attended the scene to assist and investigate the circumstances.

The driver was taken to hospital as a precaution for medical checks.

Efforts are underway to clean the road, which is being overseen by the environment department.