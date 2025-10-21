Two men, aged 30 and 31, were remanded for eight days by the Larnaca district court on Tuesday after the seizure of crystal meth.

The drug squad (Ykan) said the seizure followed international cooperation with law enforcement agencies abroad.

Officers confiscated around 360 grams of methamphetamine, also known as crystal meth after it was found in a parcel that had been posted.

On Monday Ykan carried out a coordinated operation in Larnaca related to the parcel, leading to the arrest of the 30-year-old.

During a search of his home, officers discovered and retained several items as evidence including a pipe with traces of crystalline substance believed to be methamphetamine, a precision scale with traces of white substance, a grinder with traces of cannabis, a small quantity of cannabis plant matter weighing 0.4g and a small bottle containing a liquid substance under investigation.

The search took place in the presence of a second man, aged 31, who also lived at the property. Following the discovery of the evidence, Ykan arrested the 31-year-old too.

Both men are now under investigation for their possible involvement in a drug trafficking network.