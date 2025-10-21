The capital and theatre lovers are in for a treat this month as a highly-praised theatrical performance by director Theodoros Terzopoulos joins the Nicosia International Festival agenda. On October 31 and November 1, the internationally renowned Greek director will present the play that for many defined the 20th century. Samuel Beckett’s Waiting for Godot will be presented at the Nicosia Municipal Theatre in a production by Emillia Romagna Teatro.

“This is an upcoming landmark performance, straddling the monumental and the comedic, in which Theodoros Terzopoulos not only directs in the classical sense of the term, but reassembles. He penetrates the text. It is not just a play about waiting, but a mirror of existence, a muted howl of a world that is constantly collapsing,” say organisers ahead of this not-to-be-missed production.

“Beckett’s work remains deafeningly contemporary,” the team adds. “The absence of meaning, the wait for a saviour who never comes, the vicious circle of inertia – all of these, though rooted in the era of existentialism, resurface today in a time of profound uncertainty. It is not merely a Beckett play; it is a descent into the world’s unconscious.”

With a minimal yet charged stage design, just a black box and light, the performance aims to go beyond just a theatrical experience but an immersive, existential societal trace.

“In Terzopoulos’ interpretation, Waiting for Godot gains corporeality, taking shape as a scenic installation, a site of memory and simultaneously a stage of inner rupture. The spectator does not simply watch – they are immersed.”

With rave reviews from its 2023 and 2024 performances, the production soon arrives to Cyprus for just two shows and seats are already filling up quickly.

Waiting for Godot

Samuel Beckett’s play, directed by renowned Greek director Theodoros Terzopoulos. Part of the Nicosia International Festival 2025. October 31 and November 1. Nicosia Municipal Theatre, Nicosia. Friday: 8.30pm. Saturday: 6pm. Tickets from €20 on https://www.more.com/cy-el/tickets/theater/perimenontas-ton-gkonto-tou-samiouel-mpeket/