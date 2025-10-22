President Nikos Christodoulides is on Wednesday in Brussels, where he will participate in a dinner later for the leaders of the EU member states with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in the framework of the EU-Egypt Summit.

He will also attend and address an event that will take place in view of Cyprus’ assumption of the presidency of the Council of the EU for Cyprus employees of the permanent representation in Brussels and Cypriots working in EU institutions.

On Thursday morning, he will participate in the Summit of the European People’s Party and then meet like-minded leaders of EU member states on migration.

He will then participate in the work of the European Council Meeting.

He returns to the island on Friday.

Christodoulides is accompanied by Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos, government spokesman Konstantinos Letympiotis, deputy minister for European Affairs Marilena Raouna and director of the president’s press office Victor Papadopoulos.