Countries that pose a threat to the security and defence interests of the EU and its member states cannot participate in its defence initiatives, Deputy Minister for European Affairs, Marilena Raouna told the General Affairs Council of the EU in Luxembourg.

She underlined the importance of protecting the EU’s borders, including the southeast Mediterranean, in accordance with the 360-degree approach.

Cyprus, she added, emphasises the need for a unified and geographically balanced European security architecture and the developing capability coalitions that ensure cohesion and equal participation of all member states.

“We support all mechanisms and tools, as well as the participation of like-minded third countries, but countries that pose a threat to the security and defence interests of the union and its member states cannot participate in our defence initiatives,” she said.

Here she was echoing Defence Minister Vasilis Palmas who last week expressed “clear disagreement” with the idea of Turkey joining the EU’s Security Action for Europe (Safe) defence procurement programme. Turkey filed a request last month to join the programme.

During the morning session of the council – held in preparation of the European Council meeting on Thursday – the ministers on Tuesday exchanged views on the draft conclusions of the European Council and held an orientation debate on the EU’s Multiannual Financial Framework (MFF) for the period 2028-2034.

Regarding the preparation of the European Council, the discussion focused on agenda items including Ukraine, the Middle East, European defence and security, competitiveness and the twin transition, housing, migration, and Moldova.

Referring to the situation in the Middle East, Raouna said the EU must play an active role in shaping the “day after” in Gaza and work towards rapid implementation, including stabilisation, recovery and reconstruction.

She added that Cyprus is ready to contribute in this direction and has developed a plan comprising six specific points, which correspond to the provisions of the US plan covering security, humanitarian aid and reconstruction.

President Nikos Christodoulides will present this initiative at the European Council, referring to the maritime humanitarian corridor Amalthea and underlining that the corridor should be established as an EU tool to be utilised for both aid and reconstruction.

He first presented the plan at an in international summit in Sharm El Shiekh addressing peace in the Middle East held on October 13.

Regarding competitiveness, Raouna said simplification and the digital and green transitions are essential prerequisites for the EU to become more competitive.

“As the incoming presidency, we are committed to promoting the commendable work of our Danish colleagues as a priority”.

For Cyprus, the transition must remain fair, realistic, and inclusive, reflecting different national circumstances, she stressed, adding that “the specific challenges faced by island Member States must be taken into account when designing favourable conditions.”