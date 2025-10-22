Cyprus’s Consumer Price Index remained negative for the fourth consecutive month in September 2025, according to the latest data from the statistical service and the Consumer Protection Service’s Consumer Price Observatory.

According to a report in Philenews, despite increases observed in some categories of foodstuffs, the overall consumer price index held firm in negative territory.

The annual rate of inflation was confirmed at -0.7 per cent in September, matching the level recorded in August. This followed a rate of -0.9 per cent in July and -0.4 per cent in June.

The most significant factor in holding down overall prices was the annual drop in electricity costs, which fell by 11 per cent. Petroleum products also contributed to the decline, recording a reduction of 2.7 per cent.

When examining economic categories compared to September 2024, the data showed that services increased by 3 per cent.

Meanwhile, food and non-alcoholic beverages fell by 3 per cent, and agricultural products declined by 5 per cent annually, though they did experience a 3.5 per cent increase compared to August 2025.

The Consumer Price Observatory stated that despite the general picture of stability, price increases were recorded in essential food items in September compared to the previous month.

The most notable price rises were seen in frozen molluscs and shellfish, which climbed by 13.8 per cent, fresh fish and molluscs, up by 12.7 per cent, and fresh vegetables and greens, which increased by 9.5 per cent. Conversely, fresh meat prices decreased by 4 per cent.

Other products that recorded a price drop included baby nappies (-2.4 per cent), eggs (-1.8 per cent), and breakfast cereals (-1.5 per cent).

The Consumer Protection Service emphasised that the reductions in energy, particularly electricity, have enhanced the purchasing power of households, thereby limiting the impact of isolated food price increases.

In a separate analysis, the service conducted a price comparison of 228 common products across seven supermarkets using the e-kalathi platform.

It found a significant reduction in the differences between the most and least expensive chains.

The service mentioned that in June 2025, the price difference for the basket of goods stood at €230 (€990 versus €760).

This difference had narrowed to €147 (€961 versus €814) by October of this year. For 40 common products specifically, the price difference between supermarkets decreased from €43 on June 15 to €23 on October 15.

The Consumer Protection Service encourages consumers to use the e-kalathi platform for price comparison.

They added that the Price Observatories function as an informational tool and not as a substitute for personal market research.