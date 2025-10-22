Arsenal, Manchester City, and Paris Saint-Germain all produced commanding victories on a goal-laden Champions League night, as Europe’s elite flexed their strength with emphatic wins.

Arsenal hit Atletico for four

Arsenal thrashed Atletico Madrid 4–0 at the Emirates Stadium thanks to a devastating second-half display that secured their third successive Champions League victory and extended their unbeaten run to nine games in all competitions.

What had been a finely balanced contest turned into an Arsenal rout after the break, with Gabriel heading home Declan Rice’s free kick in the 57th minute to break the deadlock. Gabriel Martinelli soon doubled the lead with a composed finish before Viktor Gyökeres ended his nine-game scoring drought with a scrappy brace, as Diego Simeone’s side crumbled under the pressure.

“It was a tough match. After the goal they opened up a bit and it was easier for us to find spaces,” said Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta. “At this level, you have to step up—and we certainly did that.”

The Gunners sit atop their group with nine points and have yet to concede a goal in Europe this season, while Atletico’s six-game unbeaten run ended abruptly.

Haaland extends streak as City cruise past Villarreal

Erling Haaland extended his astonishing scoring run to 12 straight matches as Manchester City eased past Villarreal 2–0 at La Cerámica.

Pep Guardiola’s side struck early through Haaland, who converted a Rico Lewis cross in the 17th minute for his 15th goal of the season. Bernardo Silva added a second just before halftime, again assisted by the impressive Lewis, to secure City’s second win in three group games.

Villarreal rarely threatened, with their best effort a long-range strike from Pepe Gueye that whistled past the post. The result leaves City in control of their group, while an injury to midfielder Nico González was their only concern on an otherwise flawless evening.

PSG run riot in seven-goal spectacle

Holders Paris Saint-Germain produced the night’s most eye-catching scoreline, crushing Bayer Leverkusen 7–2 in Germany to make it six consecutive Champions League wins dating back to last season.

Desire Doué scored twice and Ousmane Dembélé marked his return from injury with a goal as Luis Enrique’s side ran riot, netting three times in seven frantic minutes to blow away their hosts before halftime.

Despite both sides being reduced to ten men in the first half, PSG were clinical, with further goals from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Nuno Mendes, and Vitinha rounding off the rout.

“The feeling is very positive because we played very well,” Enrique said. “We did our homework, as usual. We are proud of this team.”

Tuesday results

Barcelona (2) 6 Olympiakos Piraeus (0) 1

Kairat (0) 0 Pafos (0) 0

Arsenal (0) 4 Atlético de Madrid (0) 0

Bayer Leverkusen (1) 2 Paris Saint-Germain (4) 7

København (1) 2 Borussia Dortmund (1) 4

Newcastle United (1) 3 Benfica (0) 0

PSV (2) 6 Napoli (1) 2

Union Saint-Gilloise (0) 0 Internazionale (2) 4

Villarreal (0) 0 Manchester City (2) 2

Wednesday fixtures

Athletic Club v Qarabağ (1945)

Galatasaray v Bodø / Glimt (1945)

Monaco v Tottenham Hotspur (2200)

Atalanta v Slavia Praha (2200)

Chelsea v Ajax (2200)

Eintracht Frankfurt v Liverpool (2200)

Bayern München v Club Brugge (2200)

Real Madrid v Juventus (2200)

Sporting CP v Olympique Marseille (2200)