Prognosys Solutions, a leading company in the field of Regulatory Technology (RegTech), has been certified for the second consecutive year as a Great Place To Work®, reaffirming its strong commitment to the people who drive its success.

This recognition follows an independent assessment by the Great Place To Work® organisation, through which Prognosys Solutions achieved outstanding results and an overall satisfaction rate of 91 per cent.

According to the survey, 98 per cent of employees stated that the workplace promotes justice, 95 per cent identified integrity as a core company value and 96 per cent highlighted its supportive environment. Overall, 94 per cent of participants confirmed that Prognosys Solutions is truly a Great Place to Work®.

These results reflect a culture grounded in respect, teamwork and mutual appreciation — values that shape the everyday experience of its people and form the foundation of every achievement.

“This recognition, for the second consecutive year is a great honour and a testament to the fact that our commitment to our people is genuine and meaningful,” said Founder and CEO of Prognosys Solutions, Elias Afxentiou. “At Prognosys, we believe that our success begins with our people, the driving force behind every idea, every innovation and every achievement that moves us forward.”

