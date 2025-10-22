The presidential administration building located next to the presidential palace will be adorned with a model sculpture resembling the famous fourth century Kyrenia shipwreck, it was announced on Wednesday.

The sculpture was fashioned by visual artist Panikos Tempriotis

“The Kyrenia ship[wreck] emerges as a symbol of collective memory and cultural continuity, embodying an energy that transcends history and invites the viewer to reflection and inner connection,” Tempriotis said.

Discovered by a diver during a storm in Kyrenia in 1965, the Greek merchant ship which sank in 294 BC has since been on display in Kyrenia castle.

Tempriotis’ work was selected following a competition under the law, which provides that 1 per cent of public construction budgets be allocated for local art for the cultural enrichment of public buildings with local art.

The project comes with a cash price of €1,000 for first place, €485.38 for second place, which was won by Tasos Tyrimos, and €485.38 for third place, which was awarded to Elysia Athanatou.