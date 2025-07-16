A new summer exhibition is about to open at Almyra Hotel in Paphos, held in collaboration between the hotel and Isnotgallery. Titled In Paradise I Marked an Island, the exhibition is a group showcase, curated by Andros Efstathiou.

On July 26 deputy government spokesperson Yiannis Antoniou will officially inaugurate the exhibition. Participating are several renowned Cypriot and international artists including: Elysia Athanatou, Mariella Bilitsa, Ilina Chervonnaya,Alekos Fassianos, Kostis Georgiou, Elina Hadjinikola, Eleni Kindyni, Giannis Kofteros, Maria Kofterou, Nikita Kravtsov, Katerina Neofytidou, Charoula Nikolaidou, Christina Papaioannou, Elina Partheniou, Camille Sagnes, Andreas Skoufaris, Elena Tsigaridou and Opy Zouni.

Through varied artworks, the exhibition touches on love, art, loss and the persistence of hope. Expressed in diverse mediums, the artists reflect on how we fall in love, not just with people but with places, ideas and ideals as well. Moments by the sea, moments of waiting and thoughts of paradise that often falls short of what we have imagined.

In Paradise I marked an island…

Group exhibition curated by Andros Efstathiou. By Isnotgallery and Almyra Hotel. July 26 – September 6. 11am-9pm daily. Tel: 26-888700