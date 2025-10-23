Cyprus-based ASBISc Enterprises PLC, commonly known as Asbis, this week released its estimated consolidated revenues for September 2025, showing a significant increase in turnover compared to the same period last year.

The company’s board of directors announced the information on the Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) following its established decision to publish estimated monthly figures.

Estimated consolidated revenues for September 2025 reached approximately $332 million.

This figure represents a considerable rise of approximately 25 per cent when compared to the revenues reported for September 2024, which stood at $267 million.

The company mentioned that the figures were based on the best possible estimation prepared by the board.

They added that the figures may differ slightly from the finalised data.