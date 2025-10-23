Tourism Deputy Minister Kostas Koumis held a series of meetings in Brussels earlier this week, with a focus on the sustainability, competitiveness, and resilience of the European tourism ecosystem, ahead of the Cypriot Presidency of the Council of the EU in the first half of 2026.

According to an announcement released on Friday, Koumis held successive meetings with Magda Kopczynska, Director-General of the Directorate-General for Mobility and Transport (DG MOVE), and Isabelle Rialano, Director-General of the Directorate-General for Competition (DG COMP).

He also met with Anna Panagopoulou, Director of the Office of European Commissioner for Sustainable Transport and Tourism, Apostolos Tzitzikostas.

On Tuesday, Koumis presented the key priorities of the Cypriot Presidency in the tourism sector.

The meeting also allowed for an exchange of views, the ministry added, with a focus on ensuring the timely and effective preparation of the relevant responsibilities.

Particular emphasis was placed on promoting policies that strengthen the sustainability, competitiveness, and resilience of the European tourism ecosystem.

“The importance of close cooperation with all institutional bodies of the European Union, with the goal that the Cypriot Presidency will yield substantial and measurable benefits for the tourism sector across the entire union,” Koumis said.

He added that they will also “strengthen Cyprus’ position as a reliable and active partner in the European family”.

In addition to the official contacts, Koumis also held meetings with other bodies, such as the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions, for an exchange of views.

The Deputy Minister’s visit to Brussels was preceded by promotional activities, with Koumis having participated in an exhibition on October 20 to promote Cyprus as a destination for the Belgian market.

In a separate move to boost visitor numbers, the Deputy Minister travelled to Ghent on the previous Wednesday, where he participated in a Roadshow organised by the Deputy Ministry of Tourism.

The event, which was attended by representatives of the Cypriot tourism industry and the Belgian tourism market, aimed to promote Cyprus as an attractive tourist destination in the Belgian market.

The announcement pointed out that the Belgian market has experienced an increase of 6.5 per cent in terms of visitors, compared to the previous year.

What is more, during the preceding days, the Deputy Ministry of Tourism also organised promotional activities for Cyprus in the Netherlands, targeting the Dutch market.

The ministry concluded by saying that visitors from the Netherlands have experienced a 35 per cent increase compared to the previous year.