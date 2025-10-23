Cyprus took an important step towards securing its place on the European and international space map on Thursday, with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the European Space Agency (ESA) for its transition to associate member status.

The agreement was signed, on behalf of the Republic of Cyprus, by Deputy Research Minister Nicodemos Damianou, and on behalf of ESA by Director General Josef Aschbacher, during an official ceremony at the Agency’s headquarters in Paris.

Delegations from all ESA Member States attended the event, which follows the unanimous approval of Cyprus’ accession by all ESA members, a move that reflects the trust and recognition of the country’s growing role in the European space sector.

The new status is expected to further strengthen Cyprus’ national space ecosystem, offering access to ESA mechanisms and programmes.

This, in turn, is seen as enhancing competitiveness, innovation, and investment attractiveness, while supporting the National Space Strategy and opening new opportunities for European funding and cooperation.

Moreover, it reinforces the country’s broader vision to establish itself as a reliable partner in Europe’s technological and digital future.

In his address at the ESA headquarters in Paris, Damianou described the signing as “the culmination of years of dedicated preparation and close cooperation,” emphasising Cyprus’ readiness to play an active and meaningful role in advancing Europe’s space ambitions.

He recalled that since the first Cooperation Agreement in 2009, Cyprus had steadily deepened its partnership with ESA, though progress was often slow “amid conditions and circumstances beyond our direct control.”

However, as it was mentioned in his speech, over the past five years, Cyprus has made important strides, building both the expertise and institutional framework needed to participate effectively in the space domain.

“At the institutional level,” he said, “we have enacted a comprehensive policy and legal framework, including a Space Law aligning Cyprus with international norms such as the Outer Space Treaty and the Liability Convention.”

He went on to highlight that the Cyprus Space Research & Innovation Centre, inaugurated in 2024, and the newly established Space Incubation Centre marked key milestones for the national ecosystem.

In parallel, Cyprus is also investing in space-related infrastructure, including an Earth Observation Ground Station capable of receiving real-time data from Copernicus and other satellite constellations, which is expected to become operational within 2025.

As a result, the space sector is now evolving into “an indispensable part of our fast-growing technology ecosystem,” which contributes more than 15 per cent to the country’s GDP.

Damianou emphasised that Cyprus joins ESA as a mature and forward-looking partner, capable of bringing both strategic and operational value to Europe’s expanding space landscape.

“Situated at the intersection of four regions,” he noted, “Cyprus maintains an elevated geopolitical role and strong neighbouring relations within an otherwise turbulent region.”

This unique position, he said, “renders our country a trusted, stable and secure gateway for global space operations.”

“With 300 days of sunshine per year and a resilient telecommunications infrastructure,” he continued, “Cyprus offers ideal conditions for hosting satellite ground stations, control centres and data gateways, as well as sensitive international space activities.”

He further explained that becoming an associate member of ESA and gaining access to additional programmes and initiatives will enable Cyprus to leverage these advantages more effectively.

“As we take this step, we do so with a clear sense of purpose and commitment,” he said.

“Looking ahead to Cyprus’ Presidency of the Council of the European Union in the first half of 2026, we see space as a vital pillar of Europe’s growth, competitiveness and strategic autonomy.”

He emphasised that Cyprus’ priority is “to strengthen cooperation between countries in this crucial sector and to promote policies that transform European space ambitions into tangible benefits for citizens and the economy.”

Before concluding, Damianou expressed his “sincere appreciation to the leadership of ESA, and to everyone in Cyprus who have supported this important transition.”

In his remarks, ESA director general Aschbacher congratulated the Deputy Minister and the Republic of Cyprus, saying that “together, we have transformed and elevated the Cypriot space sector, aligning our vision and interests.”

He also thanked the government of the Republic of Cyprus “for its commitment to the space sector and the spirit of European cooperation it demonstrates,” adding “to the citizens of Cyprus, welcome to a journey of discovery, innovation and shared progress.”

With this agreement, Cyprus’ accession to ESA as an associate member will officially take effect in the coming months, following ratification by the house of representatives.

Once completed, the country will gain greater access to ESA programmes, funding opportunities, and collaborative initiatives across Europe’s rapidly expanding space landscape, marking a new era of innovation and international cooperation for Cyprus.