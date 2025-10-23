The government’s plan to establish a new framework for jointly owned buildings appears to be facing major obstacles, as the five provincial local government organisations (EOAs) have expressed strong objections to assuming a leading role in implementing the proposed law.

Speaking through a joint letter submitted to the parliamentary committee on interior ahead of today’s discussion of the bill, the EOAs stressed that the registration and supervision of management committees fall outside their legal responsibilities and therefore should not be transferred to them.

The EOAs made clear that they are currently unprepared to take over such a demanding service and have requested an extension from the committee to allow further consultation with all stakeholders.

The bill under examination aims to address long-standing issues in the management of co-owned buildings, including poor maintenance, lack of supervision and widespread avoidance of financial obligations by owners.

It seeks to ensure safer living conditions by enforcing better management structures and oversight.

Under the proposed legislation, the EOAs would be tasked with registering and supervising management committees for all co-owned buildings across Cyprus, maintaining a central register, resolving disputes between co-owners and imposing administrative fines where necessary.

According to the Department of Lands and Surveys, there are currently around 30,000 jointly owned buildings in Cyprus, covering some 200,000 individual units.

However, the EOAs emphasised that they were neither involved in drafting the bill nor consulted during its public review process, as the text was prepared before their establishment following the Local Government Reform.

They argue that the Ministry of Interior’s decision to assign these new responsibilities was made without proper coordination or input from the newly created bodies.

In their letter, signed by the president of the Nicosia EOA on behalf of all five organisations, they warned that supervision of management committees lies outside their competence.

They described the proposed process as “particularly complex and demanding” and cautioned that taking on additional responsibilities at such a critical stage could undermine their operational stability.

They also stressed that to implement the proposed framework effectively, a new dedicated service would need to be established within each EOA, properly staffed with qualified personnel and supported by specialised software systems.

They noted that no such provision currently exists in their structure or budget, and the fees proposed in the bill are “negligible and disproportionate” to the actual costs.

The EOAs requested access to the ministry’s cost-benefit analysis, including detailed projections of income, expenses, staffing requirements and budget implications.

They insisted that without such preparation, it would be impossible to assume the responsibilities outlined in the draft law.

“The assumption of responsibilities cannot be requested without a study on fees, structure, housing offices, and workflow. As things stand, the EOAs cannot meet these requirements,” the letter said.

The organisations also reminded the committee that they had only recently taken over responsibility for dangerous buildings as of April 1, 2025, a transfer which itself was delayed and remains underfunded.

They added that although the ministry had announced an annual €2 million subsidy, they have yet to receive clarity on reimbursement procedures.

Moreover, they rejected the idea that these services could be financed through fees from planning and building permits, warning that such a move would unfairly penalise provinces with the most problematic buildings.

Relying on income from fines, they added, was also unrealistic since such payments are often delayed until properties are sold, sometimes 10 to 15 years later.

Before taking on any new responsibilities, they argued, the Ministry of Interior must first focus on strengthening the core functions already transferred to EOAs under the Local Government Reform, particularly in licensing.

They also reiterated their request for the extension of seconded licensing officers from the town planning department, a request that was recently rejected.

Meanwhile, the proposed law “on the management of jointly owned buildings and related issues of 2023” has already undergone revisions to address earlier objections, with Interior Minister Constantinos Ioannou recently calling for its swift passage through parliament.

Among its key provisions, the bill would require management committees to conduct regular structural, mechanical and electrical inspections by professionals registered with the Cyprus scientific and technical chamber (Etek).

The absence of such inspections, officials say, has led to incidents such as collapsing balconies and deteriorating walls in apartment buildings.

The proposed law also establishes a reserve fund for maintenance and repair works, as well as clear obligations for owners and residents to pay their share of common expenses, including cleaning, elevator maintenance, electricity, water and insurance.

Importantly, under the new framework, an owner would be unable to sell their property without first settling all outstanding common charges, a provision expected to help curb widespread non-payment and improve building upkeep across Cyprus.